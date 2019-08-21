Salida Heritage Days is seeking volunteers to portray historical characters Sept. 28 in the downtown area.
The inaugural Salida Heritage Days celebrates the city’s 139-year history.
No experience is needed – just a willingness to be “in character” and to engage downtown visitors in shops, restaurants and bars, a press release stated.
The character biographies and talking points have already been written, and organizers will assist with costuming.
Among the characters needed are: Laura Evans in her younger years (an older Laura Evans is already taken), Marshal Baxter Stingley, Marshal Jim Meadows, Edward Corbin, George Bateman, Peter Mulvany and William and Harriet Alexander.
Interested volunteers should email SalidaHeritageDays@gmail.com or contact through the website, SalidaHeritageDays.com.
