by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A Durango woman escaped injury Monday afternoon after her vehicle slid off U.S. 285 down a 40-foot embankment on Poncha Pass.
Ruby Etter, 20, was driving southbound on Poncha Pass when her vehicle slid off the road at about mile marker 120 and went over the side.
The vehicle came to a rest about 40 feet down the embankment.
Colorado State Patrol received the call at 3:47 p.m.
Troopers closed southbound lanes on U.S. 285 while crews hauled Etter’s vehicle back up to the road.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected as contributing factors, CSP reported.
