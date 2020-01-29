Preserving history is important to William Chapman.
“If we don’t preserve our history, we won’t know where we’re coming from,” said Chapman, who is homeless.
A friend Chapman identified only as Tommy recently found a rusted tin cup and a nickel silver fiddleback spoon while digging in a small cave below Tenderfoot Mountain near Colorado Lime Co. (also known as Calco).
“He was just fiddle-farting around,” Chapman said.
While dating the objects would be difficult, Chapman said they were found about 2 feet down, indicating they had been there for quite a while.
Tommy gave the cup and spoon to Chapman.
Chapman said he has no need to keep the artifacts and asked that they be donated to Salida Museum.
Chapman spends part of his time reading and doing odd jobs. He spends his nights during winter in the local winter shelter but sleeps outside or in a cave during warmer weather.
He said he has been homeless for more than 30 years, ever since his wife died. “I love it,” he said.
He discovered Salida about 15 years ago and visits about every five years to catch up with friends.
Years ago, he said, he found an old carbide miner’s lantern near Lake Don Pedro, California, and donated it to a museum there.
“You don’t see things like that until you get out,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to do that.”
The artifacts will be put into the mining display at Salida Museum.
