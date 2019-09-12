UPDATE - Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control MMA aircraft mapped the Decker Fire at 245 acres on September 12, 2019.
The Decker Fire, southeast of Salida in Saguache County, is now burning in both the Rio Grande and San Isabel national forests, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday.
The fire has crossed the ridge between Simmons Peak and Methodist Mountain, according to a press release.
Flames may be visible from Salida and the U.S. 50 corridor, and winds could bring periods of smoke to Salida, Cleora, Howard and Wellsville.
The fire has burned 98 acres and is zero percent contained, according to the national wildfire database InciWeb.
Additional resources arrived Wednesday to help fight the fire, which was started by lightning and first reported Sunday afternoon.
Those resources include the Platte Canyon Wildland Fire Module and three public information officers.
Firefighters will monitor the fire to make sure it stays within national forest land.
No evacuations or closures are in effect at this time, the Forest Service reported.
