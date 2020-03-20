Chaffee County Public Health mandated the closure of non-essential businesses in Chaffee County as of Friday in a public order issued Thursday evening.
The order states:
“All businesses with a facility in the county, except essential businesses, as defines herein, are required to cease all activities as facilities within the county.
“For clarity, businesses not listed as essential business may also continue operations exclusively of employees or contractors performing activities remotely or can provide pick-up or delivery service as long as such businesses are otherwise in compliance with this order.
“All essential businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open.
“To the greatest extent feasible, essential businesses shall, if possible, establish curbside pick up for customers, establish maximum customer limits that allow compliance with social distancing, by maintaining six-foot social distancing for both employees and members of the public, including, but not limited to, when any customers are standing in line.”
The order applies to all unincorporated areas of Chaffee County and all incorporated (municipal) areas that do not have their own public health agency: City of Salida, Town of Poncha Springs, and Town of Buena Vista.
Essential businesses as defined by the order include:
• Healthcare operations, essential government functions and essential infrastructure including courts of law, medical providers for urgent care, public utilities, critical county, town and special district operations and critical school operations such as nutrition programs.
• Grocery stores, certified farmers markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables pet supply, fresh meats, fish and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This includes stores that and also sell other non-grocery products, wholesale and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences.
•Liquor stores and marijuana establishments must comply with social distancing requirements and shall allow no more than 5 customers at a time.
• Food cultivation, including farming and livestock.
• Businesses that provide food, shelter, social services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals.
• Newspapers, television, radio and other media services.
• Gas stations and auto supply, auto repair and related facilities.
• Banks and related financial institutions.
• Hardware stores.
• Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, internet or broadband providers and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, essential activities and essential businesses.
• Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes.
• Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers.
• Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences or other businesses.
• Home-based care for seniors, adults or children.
• Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults and children.
• Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities.
To find online public health updates from CCPH visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
