Salidan Jennifer Snodgrass, 31, appeared in District Court Wednesday for a hearing on advisement on several charges stemming from a crash that injured two other people and damaged a telephone pole and a house on F Street.
Snodgrass was arrested July 5 following a collision in which the Jeep she was driving hit a GMC truck occupied by Frances and Scott Dismuke of Golden, forcing it into a house and dislodging a telephone pole.
The Dismukes were hospitalized overnight at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Snodgrass had two warrants against her at the time of the crash for failure to comply with probation.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy assigned attorney Charles Weihman to represent Snodgrass, issued a no-contact order for victims and witnesses to the crash and ordered monitored sobriety.
Snodgrass is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. July 24.
