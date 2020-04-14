Chaffee County commissioners heard reports from department heads on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them Monday during a virtual work session.
Shannon Wilcox, Chaffee County Landfill manager, said he was a little surprised that the number of landfill customers is up. He said they are seeing a lot of smaller or “one bag” trips to the landfill, which he suspects is a way for people to get out of the house during quarantine.
Wilcox said they have taken steps, particularly at the entrance booth where customers pay, to protect employees from COVID-19.
Commissioners announced they have postponed the county’s free day at the landfill indefinitely but will look at holding the event later.
Mickey Berry, owner of Angel of Shavano Recycling, said the volume of recycling was about the same for this time of year, but prices have gone up on paper and cardboard, which Berry said are recycled to make tissue and toilet paper and boxes to put them in.
Dave Henson, director of Chaffee County Human Services, said his department has seen a decrease in child welfare calls, which he believes is due to schools being closed, as they are usually the top reporters.
He said he was a little concerned about his department getting fewer referrals, especially since he has heard from The Alliance and law enforcement that family violence calls have increased during the stay-at-home order.
Dan Swallow, director of development services, said while March building permit requests were down about 4 percent from last year, he suspects April will be even lower. Projects are continuing, however, and he said builders and developers are “mostly happy” with COVID-19 prevention requirements recently enacted by Chaffee County Public Health.
Josh Hadley, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services director, said volume was up about 13 percent from March 2019, but for the most part it hasn’t been influenced much by COVID-19.
Commissioners heard a presentation from Joe DeLuca with The Crabtree Group and developer John Shaw about repairs to the Greens Creek bridge on CR 221, where Shaw is looking at developing some property.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Mark Stacy said the bridge was inspected within the last year, and in his opinion needed the deck replaced and work done on abutments. He said the bridge is currently rated for 21 tons, which is fine for people who head to Greens Creek recreation area but would not be suitable for semitrailers with building materials or concrete trucks, which can weigh more than 35 tons.
Shaw, who said he was willing to widen and repair the roadbed, would be willing to split the cost for work on the bridge if he could tie his payments to sale of the lots. The commissioners said they would talk with staff about the possibility.
Dr. Carrie Hauser, Colorado Mountain College president, and Rachel Pokrandt, vice president, talked about steps being taken on the Salida CMC campus.
“We were proud of how quickly we were able to get up to speed,” Pokrandt, who serves as the Salida campus dean, said. “We’ve slowed down a bit now, but we are doing work in the background and preparing for the summer.”
Hauser talked about steps CMC has been taking to help out during the COVID-19 crisis. In Leadville the campus has been working with the community, using its buses to help deliver food. Since the college doesn’t have a physical campus in Salida, it has donated $20,000 to Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
She said they will also waive summer tuition, books and fees for most students in-district and are extending the President’s Scholarship to local students for next fall.
The schools have donated any personal protective equipment they have to local hospitals and clinics and are making CMC facilities available however they may be needed during the public health crisis.
Commissioners heard from Terry Scanga and other representatives from the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District about the district’s application to augment reservoirs in Fremont, Custer and El Paso counties and the effect of the application on Chaffee County reservoirs.
Scanga presented the history of water rights and the UAWCD in Chaffee County and answered questions.
The commissioners, minus Greg Felt, who recused himself because he sits on the UAWCD board, will meet in executive session today during their regular meeting to discuss the application with water attorney David Shohet.
