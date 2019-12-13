Lining the walls of Salida Regional Library visitors will find 21 pieces of art from 20 individual art students from Salida High School.
Janine Frazee, SHS visual arts teacher, said the exhibit will be up throughout December and will feature artwork from students enrolled in Foundations Art I and II, Advanced Art Levels III and IV and AP Art & Design.
Featured artwork can originate from students’ weekly sketchbook assignments, in-class projects or the Sustained Investigation Portfolio, one of the three portfolios required for the AP Art & Design class.
The media in the show range from drawing to painting to mixed media, but the pieces are all two-dimensional. The subject focus has no overarching theme so students are able to express themselves freely.
Frazee said featuring student artists in a public environment is essential for artistic development.
“Students need to be able to get their work out into the community,” she said. “It’s great for the community to see what’s going on, and it’s great for students to gain exposure for their work.”
Senior Ella Barnett, who is enrolled in AP Art & Design, has two pieces featured in the library, “Maisy” and “Dad.” “Maisy” took a little more than two months to create and is part of her Sustained Investigation Portfolio. She said the experience of being featured is very encouraging.
“It feels very generous (to be featured),” Barnett said. “I have always made art for myself, friends and family. I’ve never had it displayed in this way, for other people around the community to see.”
Freshman Aubree Ediger is enrolled in Foundations Art I and has a stippled piece titled “Aaron” featured in the exhibit. She said Frazee has been essential to the development of her creative process.
“Ms. Frazee has contributed by always saying what she thinks will improve pieces, and I can tell she cares about what you do,” Ediger said.
Fay Golson, arts coordinator for the library, has helped organize the high school showcase for five of its more than 10-year existence. She tries to match up similar pieces according to size, color and content.
TaAnna Brown, volunteer coordinator, said Golson is the backbone when it comes to organizing the exhibit.
“(The exhibit) couldn’t happen without Fay,” Brown said. “She comes in every time to hang the art, takes it down, coordinates everyone. She’s much appreciated, for sure.”
The library, 405 E St., featured artwork from Salida Middle School students during November. It is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
