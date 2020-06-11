About 86 percent of Chaffee County households that receive their mail via post office box have had U.S. census self-responding material hand delivered to them by field operation personnel.
April Obholz Bergeler, U.S. census coordinator for Chaffee County, said most of those households are in Poncha Springs and Buena Vista, and many are in unincorporated Chaffee County.
She said the response rate for the county as a whole is “creeping up” to 50 percent and currently stands at 49.4 percent.
Brian Meinhart, U.S. Census Bureau representative for western Colorado, said follow-up work for non-responders is set to begin Aug. 11.
That typically involves an in-person component, but as with everything, that is subject to some adjustments, he said.
The Census Bureau had to delay hand delivery for several weeks due to COVID-19 precautions.
Obholz Bergeler said she hopes to organize a competition among Chaffee County’s three municipalities, now that more residents have received their census response information, to help increase response rates, but she has yet to iron out the details.
As of Tuesday, the county’s municipal response rates were: Buena Vista, 37.1 percent; Poncha Springs, 20.1; and Salida, 62.7.
The state response rate stands at 63.3 percent and the national rate is at 60.8 as of Tuesday.
Obholz Bergeler said she will have laptops available for residents to use to respond to the census at the Poncha Springs cleanup event from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., next to Chipeta Park.
Census data is used to determine the state’s representation in the federal government, division of congressional districts within the state, federal funding needs and eligibility for other state and federal programs that can benefit the county.
For more information visit 2020census.gov.
