The Salida Fire Department will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12.
The event is the culmination of Fire Prevention Week, fire department administrative coordinator Erin Kelley said. During the week, the fire department goes into classrooms to teach Salida youth about fire safety.
The open house is a nice community event, Kelley said, and the public can see where the firefighters live and work. The firefighters can also enjoy time with the community and form relationships.
Kelley said she would like the public to see the fire department’s equipment so they know more about the department’s capabilities and how residents’ tax dollars are being spent. For example, the event includes a vehicle extrication demonstration.
During Fire Prevention Week, Kelley said the department will be handing out fire prevention information for kids and their parents.
