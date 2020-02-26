Chaffee County has 3,753 returned ballots for the March 3 Presidential Primary as of Tuesday, Colorado Secretary of State’s office reported.
Of those 1,032 were Democratic ballots, 1,635 were Republican and 1,086 were still in process.
Across the state 670,562 voters had returned ballots by Monday.
Of those 320,036 were cast for Republican candidates and 272,074 were cast for Democratic candidates. The remaining 78,452 ballots were still in process.
