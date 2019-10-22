Fremont County Emergency Management reported the evacuation order at Bear Creek was lifted at 1 p.m. Monday, ending an evacuation order that had been in place since Oct. 3.
The evacuations had been due to the Decker Fire, burning 8,723 acres 2 miles south of Salida. Bear Creek will remain on pre-evacuation until further notice.
The fire is now 55 percent contained.
The Bureau of Land Management closure in Chaffee County has been lifted, according to the update, but BLM closures in Fremont County and closures on national forest lands remain in place.
A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team began assessing the area of the fire Monday. The team’s assessment will address post-wildfire issues such as suppression activity damage repair, burned area rehabilitation and long-term restoration.
In areas no longer threatened by the fire, crews are working on suppression repair, to address the damage done by fire suppression activities.
Crews continue to stage structure protection in areas north/northeast of the fire, including Pinyon Ridge Ranch, Boot Hill and Methodist Estates.
Dry and windy conditions will return to the fire area today. Expect continued high wind and the potential for spotting will remain. Larger diameter fuels will continue to burn and consume.
Currently there are 19 hand crews, two Type 1 helicopters, one Type 2 helicopter, two Type 3 helicopters, 30 engines, two dozers and eight water tenders assigned to the fire, for a total of 612 personnel.
The fire started with a lightning strike Sept. 8 in the Decker Creek drainage of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, roughly 5 miles southeast of Poncha Pass in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area of the Rio Grande National Forest.
It subsequently spread into the San Isabel National Forest.
