Salida Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that twice-weekly round-trip bus service to Monarch Mountain will begin Friday.
Bus service will operate every Friday and Saturday through March 14. The 14-person bus will leave Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 U.S. 50, at 8:30 a.m. return at 3:30 p.m.
The round-trip ride will cost $5. A collaborative effort between Salida Rec and Monarch, the bus will not travel to other ski resorts.
A parent or guardian must accompany children younger than 10. Kids ages 10-17 will need a parent or guardian to sign waivers from the aquatic center and Monarch.
To purchase a bus ticket, call the aquatic center at 719-539-6738 or sign up at the center.
Sara Law, recreation supervisor, recommended signing up in advance to ensure reservations. Same-day tickets will be sold if the bus has room.
Law said the bus program has operated for several years, and she did not know exactly when it began. Because the recreation department has owned the bus for years, she said it will not be an extra cost for taxpayers.
In past years bus service started early in the ski season. Law said service is beginning later this season because Salida Rec wanted to make sure the bus was “absolutely safe” by installing automatic chains and getting it checked out by professional mechanics.
“We’re excited to provide the service and encourage people to go see and experience what a great resource Monarch is,” Law said.
