Fire burns down a block in Moffat

A fire in Moffat engulfed an entire city block Tuesday, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said.
The district got the call at 5:10 p.m. and sent a tender, which holds 2,500 gallons, to assist with the fire in Saguache County. Crews from Alamosa to Saguache also assisted.
Because there are no fire hydrants in Moffat, the tender had to fill up at an irrigation well about 2½ miles away and then go back to supply the fire engines with water to spray on the fire, Bertram said.
Bertram, who went to Moffat to help, said they were able to save one house. One building was still involved as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, but Bertram said they were having trouble accessing it.
“Everything else unfortunately burned to the ground,” he said.
Bertram said a couple of houses and outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze. The fire was able to spread from building to building because they were close together, along with high winds in the area and tall grass in between them. Mowing tall weeds, he said, is one thing people can do to prevent fires from spreading.
In addition to the block that burned, two spot fires broke out in grassy fields on two separate blocks. Bertram said they were able to contain those to areas about 200 feet in diameter.
Luckily, no one was injured. “There are no injuries that we know of,” Bertram said.
Smoke from the fire was visible from the top of Poncha Pass, about 35 miles from Moffat.
A person likely caused the fire by burning during a fire ban.
“We believe it was somebody burning debris and it got out of hand,” the chief said. “I’d like to remind people, don’t burn with fire restrictions. We don’t want anything like that to happen in our county.”
