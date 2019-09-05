A man jumped to his death from the Royal Gorge Bridge Wednesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incident happened at about 2:46 p.m., when witnesses reported seeing the man jump. Deputies were dispatched and confirmed the witnesses’ observations after reviewing video surveillance.
Rafters on the Arkansas River saw what they believed to be human remains and contacted Fremont County dispatch a short time later.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and active. Further details will be released as information becomes available.
