The second day of Salida Heritage Days will conclude with a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs.
Bob Bovee plays cowboy music as part of a celebration that includes a guided tour of the homestead and cowboy appetizers and pie.
The celebration begins at 4 p.m. with a guided tour. From 5-6 p.m., cowboy appetizers and pie will be served to guests. The all-ages cowboy concert runs from 6-7:30 p.m.
Since 1971, Bovee has traveled the country playing old-time music for audiences of all ages. He’s performed at festivals, fairs, concerts, dances, schools, libraries, music camps, radio and television programs.
Bovee specializes in authentic rural music as played in homes, at dances and for earlier entertainments such as minstrel shows and country radio.
Along with a repertoire of dance tunes, ballads, cowboy songs, humorous and sentimental numbers, blues and rags, Bovee interjects his shows with stories, history and folklore. Bovee sings (yodels, too) and plays guitar, harmonica, banjo and autoharp.
Bovee last played in this area in 2016.
Guidestone Colorado Executive Director Andrea Earley Coen is a co-founder of Salida Heritage Days and jumped on the opportunity to include the homestead, which is operated by Guidestone, in the celebration.
The Hutchinson Ranch was established in 1868 when pioneers Joseph Skyes Hutchinson and Annabel McPherson settled and started raising cattle. Joseph was a Union Army captain who also served as a representative in the Colorado Territorial Legislature. Annabel was a strong matriarch who reared four sons. She continued running the ranch after Joseph’s untimely death at age 42.
Tickets for the event are limited and cost $20 for adults, $10 for youth. Ticket information is available at guidestonecolorado.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.