Saguache County, with 94 COVID-19 cases, has passed Chaffee County in the number of cases reported, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data.
An outbreak in Center has almost quadrupled the number of COVID-19 cases in Saguache County since May 27, with two deaths related to the virus, state data showed Monday.
Chaffee County numbers remained at 76 cases and 19 deaths, 14 of which were a direct result of the disease.
Other surrounding counties’ numbers remained fairly consistent, with Gunnison County at 180 cases, Lake County at 38 cases, Fremont County at 26 cases, Park County at 23 cases and Pitkin County with 61 cases.
Around the state, the state health department reports a total of 28,183 cases of COVID-19 of 219,331 people tested.
Statewide, 299 outbreaks have been reported, mostly from residential and commercial facilities.
Of the 1,543 deaths among reported cases statewide, 1,292 were a direct result of the virus.
