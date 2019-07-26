Chaffee County Fire Protection District and U.S. Forest Service crews fully contained a small wildfire Thursday near Chalk Creek Canyon, which was believed to be caused by a lightning strike.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said the fire burned an area about 30 by 50 feet, and crews initially had trouble accessing it. The fire was on private property, he said.
After crews, including five vehicles from the fire protection district and one from the Forest Service, reached the fire, they were able to dig a fire line and contain it quickly, Bertram said, as it was not very active at that time.
About a dozen firefighters from the fire protection district were on scene, he said.
Bertram said the call for the fire, which burned near CR 270 in the Chalk Creek/Raspberry Gulch area, came in at about 2:20 p.m., and the fire was contained by 4:45 p.m.
There were no road closures, injuries or structures threatened, he said.
Bertram said firefighters will be back on scene today to check on the location.
