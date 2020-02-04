Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., will host a free legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 for those who cannot afford legal services.
Volunteer attorneys will be available by computer link to answer questions, help fill out forms and explain processes and procedures for all areas of civil litigation.
Areas of assistance include family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans’ issues and civil protection orders, according to a library press release.
Call the library at 719-539-4826 to schedule an appointment.
Legal clinics are offered monthly on the second Wednesday. Other dates in 2020 are March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14 and Dec. 9. No clinic will take place in November because of Veterans Day.
