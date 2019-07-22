Five seats on the Salida Board of Education will be up for a vote in the November election.
They are:
• District 5 (two-year term) – Jeff Post was appointed to this seat in the interim following the resignation of Kyle Earhart.
• District 4 (two-year term) – Joe Smith is the incumbent in this seat.
• District 2 (four-year term) – Jennifer Visitacion and Joel McBride both currently live in this district. One or the other may decide to run for the at-large seat up for election in 2019.
• District 1 (four-year term) – Penny Wilken is the incumbent in this seat.
• At-large seat (four-year term) – See District 2 note.
To qualify for the ballot, candidates must live in the district for which they are running, except for the at-large seat.
All electors in the Salida School District can vote for each director seat.
Election packets for potential candidates, including petitions to collect signatures, will be available from the Salida School District beginning Aug. 7 and are due back Aug. 30.
For more information contact Brandy Coscarella at 719-530-5406 or bcoscarella@salidaschools.org.
