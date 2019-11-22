At 1:22 p.m. on Friday, Salida Fire was paged to 304 Palmer St. for a ruptured gas line. Upon arrival, crews began monitoring the atmosphere. For the safety of the public, one square block was evacuated for a couple hours while the line was being repaired. Atmos Energy secured the ruptured pipeline and the evacuees were allowed to go back home at approximately 3:30 p.m. Responding agencies included the Salida Fire Department, the Salida Police Department, Chaffee County EMS and the Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
