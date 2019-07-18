The Chaffee County Housing and Public Health departments are circulating a survey asking residents about land use topics related to housing in the area.
The county recently received a $250,000, no-match Health Disparities Grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Chaffee County Housing Director Becky Gray said, and this survey aims to determine which topics to address with that grant.
Gray said the county’s application was to address housing and associated health factors.
In the survey, Gray said, respondents are asked whether the community could benefit from learning more about a given land use topic, such as parking or conservation easements.
After the data is collected, nine topics will be selected, and subject matter experts will be identified and recruited for each subject. The county will host educational events in which participants will be able to interact with the experts and think about how different strategies and policies might play out in Chaffee County.
Participants will be asked to evaluate the sessions afterward and give input on whether the topics should be addressed and how.
The county will host two events per topic, one on each end of the county, for a total of 18 events.
The survey is open until July 29, Gray said, with an eye toward engaging experts in August and starting the sessions in September.
In addition to the Housing Office and Public Health, she said, Envision Chaffee County, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. and Chaffee County Building Department are heavily involved.
“I’m excited to engage in these conversations to see what we can do differently to increase affordability,” Gray said.
To take the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/N2C5BDW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.