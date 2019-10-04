The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday for Salida and southern Chaffee County.
Wind is expected to be out of the west-southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 69.
Saturday night will be clear with a low of 37 with winds of 5-15 mph.
Sunday’s high will be near 66 with sunny skies and west winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
“We’ve got to get through tomorrow,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze told Decker Fire evacuees at a meeting at United Methodist Church Friday evening.
“The wind has been killing us,” Spezze said at the meeting.
