Mike Harris went into the Marines thinking he would make it a career. Instead, it put him on a career path of another sort.
Harris owns Crest Counseling Services in Salida.
“I went into counseling as a client in college after struggling with some of the experiences from the military,” Harris said. “After experiencing counseling myself, I ended up going to school for counseling at Naropa University in Boulder, then worked at West Central Mental Health and later started Crest Counseling.
“I did a lot of drug and alcohol counseling, and now I’m moving into a new venture as a professional coach. I want to focus more on positive psychology, goals and growth-oriented intervention with people, and coaching is a better model for that. So far people seem to like it, as coaching is more about taking action than processing emotion.”
He grew up in rural Tennessee where there weren’t a lot of opportunities for a high school graduate in 1994.
“College didn’t make sense for me then, and I didn’t want to work in a factory, so I decided on the military and enlisted in the Marines for four years,” he said. “Later I went back to officer candidate school to be an aviator.
“But I had to think about that. Could I drop bombs on villages? I didn’t know if I would feel good about that. I had been in operations in Africa and felt we did wrong things to people. We had the means to do a lot of good, but decision makers calling the shots from across an ocean made things worse.”
He was promoted meritoriously to the rank of corporal and decided instead to go to college and make a career of counseling.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to study at first, but one of the main things I learned in the Marines is that education is important,” he said. “If you’re going to be dumb, then you’d better be strong.
“Psychology got my interest because I was trying to figure out how the training I went through was so effective. I graduated undergrad in Duluth, Minnesota. I didn’t know what I was going to do for a job. I was at a party and a friend suggested I apply where he was working. I applied and received the job. He received a recruitment bonus and quit.
“The job was working in educational and wilderness settings with at-risk youth. Some of those kids had bullet holes in them, and it broke my heart. There’s Minnesota nice and then there’s those kids. I would take them on wilderness canoe trips in northern Minnesota. Teaching a gang-banging teenager how to pull a fish out of a river was fun.
“I remember the disappointed look on this kid’s face when he got his first paycheck from Subway after years of selling crack. Coming out of the Marines really helped with leadership and project management, but it was the relationships I formed with those kids that inspired me to go to graduate school for counseling.”
In spite of changing his career plans, he said, there were a lot of positive things about the military.
“I went in when I was 18 years old and I got to travel the world,” he said. “I turned 19 on Okinawa. While on mainland Japan we summited Mount Fuji for physical training. I got to go all over Asia and see different parts of Africa, Europe, Spain and Italy.
“I got a real sense of appreciation for our world. I learned skills and discipline that I still use today. I saw people in the Third World dealing with parasites – things we don’t have to deal with. We may have things like that but not to the extent they do.
“The resourcefulness of people living in squalor fascinated me. A small village would spring up overnight made out of crushed food cans and cardboard. They would take our garbage and build a house.
“I went in the military for better opportunities, I got to see the world, and I made a lot of good friends. And in trying to make sense of some of the things that happened, I found a new career path.”
He is a licensed professional counselor, licensed addictions counselor, master addiction counselor and does EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprogramming), an integrated psychotherapy approach that has been proven effective for treatment of trauma.
He is contracted with the VA as a counselor through the community care program, a program for veterans who have service-connected disabilities to receive face-to-face counseling. This community care is free to veterans. For information, he can be reached at 719-966-7135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.