The Salida Community Center, Ark-Valley Humane Society and Central Colorado Humanists are working together on food distribution for local residents in need at 10 a.m. today at the center, 305 F St.
A large amount of meat and several types of fruit will be available, along with some pet food and toiletries, a press release stated.
Anyone in need can go to the center for the distribution. Food will be delivered to seniors and at-risk individuals.
Anyone who needs food or pet food can call 719-539-3351.
