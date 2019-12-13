Twenty-six Chaffee County nonprofit organizations that participated in Colorado Gives Day Tuesday received 435 donations totaling $66,897, the Chaffee County Community Foundation reported.
The foundation stated in a press release that those numbers represent an increase of 136 percent in participating groups, a 54 percent increase in donations and an 89 percent increase in money raised compared to 2018.
The foundation attributed part of the success to the creation of the ChaffeeGIVES campaign – a marketing effort to elevate the profile of local nonprofits, encourage organizations to participate and ensure donors could easily find Chaffee nonprofits through the simplified chaffeegives.org landing page.
In addition, Eddyline Restaurant in Buena Vista hosted a Colorado Gives Day dinner Tuesday, which offered a special three-course menu and opportunities for attendees to donate during the event.
The restaurant also donated $1,000 to Chaffee County Community Foundation’s incentive fund. Money from that fund will be distributed to all ChaffeeGIVES participating nonprofits based on how much they raised on Colorado Gives Day.
Foundation Executive Director Joseph Teipel said, “This is what makes Chaffee County such a special place – we believe in investing in community and our nonprofit organizations. We can all be philanthropists, and this was obvious on Colorado Gives Day.”
Donations can still be made to local organizations at chaffeegives.org. The platform is up year-round and offers lower credit card processing fees for receiving nonprofits than other platforms, Teipel said.
