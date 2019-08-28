The Salida High School volleyball team began its season with a win Tuesday in Leadville, when the Lady Spartans beat the Lake County Lady Panthers in four sets: 25-22, 14-25, 25-17 and 25-20.
Salida head coach Haley Huffman said some of the key players in the win included senior Madie Patch, junior Sage Lau and sophomore Caitlyn Smith.
She said Patch played “really well” at her outside hitter position, Lau “did great playing at the net,” while Smith “really stepped up on defense.”
Smith also served an ace to score the final point in the third set and help Salida finish on top.
Unofficially, Patch had 13 kills in the game while senior setter Jamison Batinich had 23 assists to lead Salida’s offense. Patch was a force in the first set, but Lake County focused in on her in the second set. Lots of other Lady Spartans, however, stepped up and recorded kills in the contest.
The third and fourth sets were close throughout, but the Lady Spartans found a way to finish strong and close both of them out on top.
Next, Salida will play its home opener against one of its 3A Tri-Peaks League foes, Florence. That game will take place Tuesday at SHS with the varsity contest scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
