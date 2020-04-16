Salida High School Principal Tami Thompson sent a letter to SHS families Monday stating all SHS-sponsored events, as well as any events scheduled at Salida High School, have been canceled through May 31.
Currently, CHSAA spring sports events are canceled through April 30.
The school has reserved Salida SteamPlant for July 17, the night before its rescheduled graduation, to offer upperclassmen an alternative prom and after-prom that evening.
“We will continue to monitor the district and state COVID directives and make the final decision on these dates based on their recommendation,” Thompson wrote.
Thompson said registration for the 2020-21 school year will open Monday. Students’ advisors and counselors will be working with them to select classes.
Seven new Colorado Mountain College courses will be offered within the regular students’ school day in addition to seven concurrent enrollment classes currently offered by SHS.
