by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Continuing its series of individual virtual film screenings, Salida SteamPlant is featuring two new films through its streaming partners until May 4, “Balloon” and “The Etruscan Smile.”
According to a press release, “Balloon,” released in 2018, is “a thriller-like true story of one of the most spectacular escapes of the 20th century. Director Michael Bully Herbig tells of the Strelzyk and Wetzel families and their heroic flight from East Germany to West Germany in a self-made hot air balloon.” Virtual tickets are $10.
The virtual screening page for “Balloon” can be found on distribfilmsusvirtual.vhx.tv/products/balloon-salida-steam-plant-theater.
“The Etruscan Smile,” released in 2019, stars Brian Cox (HBO’s “Succession”) as Rory MacNeil, a “rugged old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved isolated Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. Moving in with his estranged son, Rory’s life will be transformed, just when he expects it least, through a newly found love for his baby grandson.” The film is Rated R and virtual tickets are $12.
The virtual screening page for “The Etruscan Smile” can be found on filmmovementplus.com/products/salida-steam-plant-theater-the-etruscan-smile.
Both movies are available to watch for 72 hours after purchase. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will be returned to the SteamPlant’s film programming budget.
Links for both films can also be found on the SteamPlant’s Facebook page.
