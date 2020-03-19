The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued amended public health orders that include the closure of nonessential personal services facilities to the list stated in the previous order.
“Nonessential personal services” means services and products that individuals choose to use that are not necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of businesses or residences, such as hair or nail salons, spas, tattoo, or massage parlors.
Currently, bars, brew pubs, distillery pubs, gyms (which include fitness, dance, exercise or group classes, exercise studios and centers, bowling alleys, pools, and other indoor athletic facilities), taverns, and other public accommodations are to remain closed.
Restaurants and retail food establishments may operate if they are offering carry-out/take-out or delivery services. Up to 5 customers may wait in one area at a time.
On March 17, Chaffee County Public Health issued an order in response to the recent federal administration and Colorado government’s declarations and orders that includes short-term lodging closures except for emergency purposes.
Chaffee County is not open for tourism or leisure at this time. For those businesses that are allowed to operate at this time, Chaffee County Public Health is requiring them to take the following safety precautions: social distancing of at least 6 feet of those who are working or interacting with the public, customers must practice the same, proper cleaning and sanitation, and employees that are sick must stay home.
“Chaffee County Public Health understands the tremendous impact that these national, state, and local decisions have on our community’s economy and livelihood. At this time, the health of our county and the mitigation of COVID-19 is our top priority” said Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and COVID-19 Incident Commander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.