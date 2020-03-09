Six additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in Colorado, Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported Friday. No new cases were identified Saturday or Sunday, the CDHE reported.
At least five of those identified have recently traveled internationally.
The state is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on flights that may have had a COVID-19 case.
As of March 6 eight cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Colorado.
Two cases in Denver include a man in his 40s, investigation ongoing, and a woman in her 70s who was exposed during international travel.
Douglas County reported three cases, including one school-aged female, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 70s, all of whom were exposed during international travel.
An Eagle County woman in her 50s has COVID-19 and was exposed during international travel.
El Paso County reported one man in his 40s, investigation pending.
Summit County: One case in a man in his 30s, an out-of-state resident who was exposed during international travel or through contact with an out-of-state case.
This week, the state laboratory expanded testing guidelines to ensure early detection – and slow down and limit transmission.
“The increase in positive tests is not unexpected, and based on the experience of other states, the public health and health care systems have been preparing for additional cases,” Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said.
When cases test positive, the individual and their close contacts like family members and roommates are asked to voluntarily “isolate” (isolation is in the case of a person with a positive COVID test) or “quarantine” themselves (quarantine is if there is a suspected exposure), while the state or local public health agency works to identify other possible contacts.
Public health agencies can issue individual quarantine and isolation orders requiring individuals to remain at home for a certain period of time. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local public health agencies began to issue orders Thursday with the announcement of positive cases.
Per protocol, local public health agencies are acting as lead investigator on cases involving people who live within their jurisdictions and will provide information as necessary and appropriate to protect the public’s health.
The state will provide technical assistance to counties and will act as lead investigator on any cases that occur in Colorado but involve residents of other states or countries.
COVID-19 is primarily spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People who have sustained contact within 6 feet of an infected individual are most at risk of transmission.
Ryan said the department continues to work closely with the CDC and public health agencies across the state and is committed to protecting the health and safety of Coloradans. Health officials advise Coloradans to stay informed, take simple disease prevention measures and prepare.
• Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand sanitizer; use a tissue or your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
• Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. Talk to your employer about working from home if possible.
• Be prepared for an emergency and have a plan for your family. Coloradans can visit the CDC’s website for more information on how to create a plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.