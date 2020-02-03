Salida School District will host an open meeting for public input on current facility use policies, including fees, at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
The main purpose of the meeting is for the district to listen to and better understand public perceptions, a press release stated.
Questions will be addressed, information shared and alternatives brainstormed.
Those who cannot attend the meeting but would like to contribute input can email Brandy Coscarella, facilities use director, at bcoscarella@salidaschools.org with comments by Thursday.
