Buena Vista – A new board was seated at the Tuesday meeting of the Buena Vista Board of Trustees, bringing on new trustees Amy Eckstein and Devin Rowe and bringing back Norm Nyberg for a second term.
Rowe had also previously served on the board.
Tuesday’s swearing-in by Town Clerk Paula Barnett was the first done over a video chat.
The new board heard an update from Town Treasurer Michelle Stoke and Administrator Phillip Puckett on possible changes to the 2020 budget in response to an anticipated economic slowdown resulting from COVID-19 closures.
Puckett said the town had an ambitious year planned, and reports of sales tax returns from January, before the pandemic gripped the country, suggested business would be good in BV.
Puckett and Stoke presented the first part of a multiphase approach. The first phase involves cuts to budgets for travel and training, legal fees, professional fees across all departments as well as a reduction in town Recreation Department expenses, maintenance and repairs at Town Hall and postponement of previously budgeted hires and paid seasonal positions.
Phase 1 does not involve any staffing cuts. If the cuts in Phase 1 are not sufficient, Puckett said Phase 2 would involve staffing cuts, but he hoped to avoid that measure as it would be more difficult to recover from.
In all, the report estimates a 21.5 percent drop in revenue from sales tax, recreation fees and sales tax rebates, a revenue shortfall of $786,451.
The plan would also postpone a number of capital improvement projects planned for 2020.
However, the town is keeping in the budget projects funded by the Conservation Trust Fund, which is funded by revenue from the state lottery.
Stoke said lottery revenue has been known to stay steady, if not increase slightly, during times of economic hardship.
The cuts proposed cover all but $333,508 of the projected shortfall, which the plan would cover with money from the town’s emergency reserve.
The plan would bring the reserve funds down to $779,013 by the end of the year.
In other business trustees passed an ordinance that bans the sale of tobacco products to anyone younger than age 21, bringing the town’s municipal code in line with federal laws passed last year.
The law also includes sales of electronic smoking devices and associated refill cartridges.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
