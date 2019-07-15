Weather and fire conditions provided an opportunity for firefighters to begin safely and effectively working near the Canyonlands Fire’s edge Saturday.
According to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management and the Front Range Fire and Aviation Management Unit, the fire, which is burning about 9 miles northwest of Cañon City, is approximately 50 acres in size. It remains on BLM lands, and no structures are threatened at this time.
Over the weekend, crews completed fire control lines from Tallahassee Creek, near the St. Laurence Monastery, up to and across the top of Table Mountain. The BLM said the control line is a key link in the objective to prevent the fire from spreading onto private properties northwest of the fire area.
Crews also began building fire control lines along the south and east flanks of the fire on Saturday. The Type 1 and Type 3 helicopters worked in tandem with ground crews to hold the fire in check.
The helicopters drop their bucket or internal tank of water along the hot fire edge just ahead of the ground crews. This reduces the flames and heat intensity enough for the hand crews to move ahead, using chainsaws and hand tools to remove small trees and ground fuels adjacent to the hot edge, thereby starving the fire of fuel.
More than 125,000 gallons of water had been dropped on the fire by Sunday.
Conditions were expected to be favorable Sunday for crews to extend and improve their fire control lines along the south and east edges of the active fire perimeter. Thunderstorms were forecast in the afternoon with the potential for heavy, local rain.
Lightning is believed to have caused the fire.
Three crews of about 70 firefighters are continuing to work and camp on Table Mountain. Food, supplies and personnel are ferried to the firefighters by helicopter.
No area or road closures are in place at this time. A temporary flight restriction is in effect, which prohibits private aircraft over the immediate fire area. The BLM warned flying personal drones near the fire area can endanger fire aircraft and crews.
For more information on the fire visit Facebook.com/canyonlandsfire2019.
