Chaffee County Public Health department celebrates National Public Health week, virtually with a Photoshopped group photo. The week honoring public health entities runs through Sunday. Front from left: Michelle Nay, Emily Anderson, Rebecca Rice and Cassondra Franco. Second row: Andrea Carlstrom, Mike Orrill, Bev Orrill and Sandra Morgan. Back row: Nancy Hunt, Cheryl Walker, Lorraine Redmond, Sarah Adams, Ann Macy, Wayne “Wano” Urbonas, Julie Nutter and Lisa Martin.