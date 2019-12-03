Five members of the Salida High School boys’ soccer team were nominated for the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Class 3A All-State team. Of the five, one scored a spot on the All-State first team while two others received All-State honorable mentions.
Senior midfielder Quinn Bosanko received Salida’s highest honor, getting selected to the All-State first team.
“Bosanko was selected to the first 11, (which is) a true rarity for our program,” Salida head coach Ben Oswald said.
The midfielder helped Salida possess and control the ball throughout the season. He also created a lot of scoring opportunities for SHS and led the team with 16 assists. Additionally, Bosanko scored five times.
Bosanko made the All-State second team last year.
Two other Spartans received All-State honorable mentions: seniors Bowman Russell and Nico Wilson.
Despite only playing in 13 games before an injury ended his season, Russell proved to be an offensive threat. After anchoring Salida’s defense a year ago, Russell moved to the front, and anywhere else he was needed, and was one of Salida’s leading scorers this year, kicking 11 goals into the net.
Wilson was a fierce defender and helped stop other teams from scoring. Salida shut out seven squads this season.
Sophomore goalie Quinn Phillips and senior Cole Walters-Schaler were also nominated for the All-State teams but just missed the cut. Phillips made 88 saves this season while Walters-Schaler led SHS with 16 goals.
Bosanko, Russell and Walters-Schaler were the team’s captains this fall.
“It’s great to see our players get this recognition. I’m very proud of all of them,” Oswald said. “I am especially happy for Quinn (Bosanko) to get this well-deserved selection to the first team by the coaches.”
Salida finished 17-1-1 overall this year. Its only loss came in overtime of the Class 3A state semifinals against Roaring Fork.
Roaring Fork’s head coach, Nicholas Forbes, was named the 3A coach of the year.
Atlas Prep, which tied Salida, had the 3A player of the year: Lamario Nisbeth.
