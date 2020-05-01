One new positive or probable case of COVID-19 was diagnosed at Columbine Manor Care Center, bringing the total number of cases there to 53, Chaffee County Public Health reported Thursday.
That includes 28 living residents, one who was discharged home, 15 resident deaths and nine staff members.
The newly identified case brings the total number of positive or probable cases in the county to 67, with 17 total deaths.
In the state 777 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported.
The department’s data indicates 15,284 people statewide have tested positive or are probable for the virus.
There have been 159 outbreaks at various residential non-hospital and other facilities, including nursing homes, detention facilities and manufacturing plants.
