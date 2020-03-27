The Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce Executives reminded businesses they need to stay connected to their local chamber of commerce for expertise and resources during the COVID-19 crisis, the association said in a press release issued Friday afternoon.
“As new developments in COVID-19 are announced daily, we want to take this opportunity to remind businesses that their local chamber of commerce is the place they can go to for expertise and resources to help guide them through these uncharted waters,” Dot Miller, executive director of the ACCC said.
“ACCC is the resource for chambers of commerce and chambers of commerce are the resource for local communities,” added John Tayer, ACCC chairman of the board of directors and Boulder Chamber president. "Local chambers of commerce will play a lead role in helping their communities and economies rise above the current COVID-19 created circumstance to thrive once more.”
In Buena Vista, the chamber of commerce has collected resources to assist businesses and their community in preparing to respond effectively to changing circumstances through our COVID-19 resource webpage.
We have also been working with other local agencies to provide a small business gift card auction to support our businesses in Chaffee County. For more information, visit the Now This IS Love auction. We are also using social media to deliver accurate, up-to-date, and important information to our residents.
Colorado’s chamber of commerce leaders have taken quick action to provide local businesses with reliable and complete information. Visit chamber of commerce websites to find the latest news and most complete list of support resources designed to help businesses make strategic planning decisions and to identify the best way to assist furloughed employees.
The ACCC is currently compiling a list of statewide resources available to businesses and this information will be available through local chambers of commerce.
Chambers are the advocates for swift action in securing financing, grant resources, and immediate tax and fee relief. When considering solutions for saving businesses impacted by COVID-19, local chambers of commerce know we need to get businesses back on their feet and employees back to work.
That only happens through resources and support directed toward local businesses and employees and that is what local chambers will be fighting to secure.
For more information, visit https://cochamberexecs.com/
From our sister paper the Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
