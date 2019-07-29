A crash involving a motorcycle and a 2013 Nissan about 3:30 p.m. Sunday left one dead, three injured and U.S. 24 near Granite restricted to one lane for at least four hours.
Cpl. Ivan Alvarado of the Colorado State Patrol said the motorcyclist was dead at the scene. The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle reported minor injuries, but Alvarado said he did not believe they were transported to a hospital.
The eastbound lane of U.S. 24 near Granite between CRs 398 and 390 was closed, while the westbound lane was used for alternating traffic.
The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released because CSP is still investigating the wreck and attempting to contact next of kin.
