Kindergarten registration for Longfellow Elementary School will take place 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. April 2 at the school office, 425 W. Seventh St.
Children entering kindergarten in August 2020 must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020.
A copy of the new student’s birth certificate and immunization record are required at the time of registration.
For questions, contact the school at 719-530-5260.
