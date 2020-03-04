A semitrailer carrying 330 sheep flipped on its side on U.S. 285 at about mile marker 119 on Poncha Pass around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday resulting in minor injuries for the driver and 124 dead sheep.
Driver Travis Dillon, 47, of Torrington, Wyoming, had picked up the load of 330 sheep in Brawley, California, and was transporting them to Eaton.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Brandon Wilkins said the driver was northbound on U.S. 285 and rounded a curve too fast near the top of Poncha Pass, causing the 2015 Kenworth tractor trailer and 2011 Merritt livestock trailer to go over on its right side.
Traffic on U.S. 285 was blocked in both directions; the highway was closed for about 4½ hours.
Dillon was transported by Chaffee County EMS to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, mostly lacerations, said Wilkins.
Local agencies, including Colorado Department of Transportation, Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Chaffee County Road and Bridge and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the cleanup of the wreck.
Wilkins said local ranchers who heard about the wreck arrived at the scene with livestock trailers. They loaded surviving sheep and took them down to Chaffee County Fairgrounds, where they were held until they could be picked up.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge and CDOT workers hauled the dead sheep to the Chaffee County Landfill.
“Everybody came together,” said Wilkins.
Dillon was cited for careless driving and a commercial vehicle violation.
