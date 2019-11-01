Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 presents a check for $1,800 to Salida Sunrise Rotary Club Tuesday to help with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to children younger than age 5. From left are Linda Cardinelli of the Elks Lodge, Becky Leonard of Salida Sunrise Rotary and LaRae Bradbury of the Elks.