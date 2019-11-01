Becky Leonard of Salida Sunrise Rotary Club met Tuesday with LaRae Bradbury and Linda Cardinelli of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 at the Salida Early Childhood Center to accept an $1,800 check to help with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and register children for the program.
Imagination Library was launched in 1995 by Parton to enrich the lives of children from birth to age 5. Growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, Parton knew her dreams would come true and wanted to make dreams come true for other children, noting that the seeds of these dreams are often found in books.
Her vision was to create a lifelong love of reading, prepare children for school and inspire them to dream.
The program is associated with higher measures of early language and math development and has provided more than 90 million free books in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Age-appropriate books are mailed monthly, free of charge, to registered children from birth to age 5 who live in an eligible school district. Salida and Buena Vista are both eligible districts.
“Salida Elks has been wonderful working with us, and we appreciate all the support they have given us,” Leonard said.
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club got involved with Imagination Library in 2015
“Salida Regional Library is also an active partner with us,” Leonard said. “Registration forms are available at the library, and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center also includes them in the birth packets so new parents can register their children.”
More information and registration forms can be found at imaginationlibrary.com/us under “find your affiliate.”
