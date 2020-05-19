A fire at 705 B St. Friday night caused extensive damage to the house, but no one was injured.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said the department received a call around 11:49 p.m., and the fire was controlled within 15 minutes.
One person, whom Bess did not identify, lived there, but neither he nor any firefighters were injured.
The fire originated when the resident used a small charcoal grill earlier in the day and left it on a countertop.
Bess said there was heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the structure, and approximately 40 percent of the house was “untenable” and “burned heavily.”
The resident did not own a smoke alarm and was not aware of the fire until neighbors noticed it at the back of the property and called emergency services.
Bess reminds residents of the importance of smoke alarms in homes. If a household does not have one, residents should call the fire department at 719-539-2212. One will be installed and a home safety program will be demonstrated through the Red Cross.
(0) comments
