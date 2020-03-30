Gov. Jared Polis announced Sunday President Trump and the federal government declared a major disaster for the state of Colorado in response to an urgent request Polis submitted Wednesday to help Colorado deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Colorado is now eligible to receive additional federal resources to help address the global epidemic impacting our state, the nation and the world,” Polis said in a press release.
“This declaration ensures that Colorado can be on a level playing field with other states that already have this status, like New York and Washington, when it comes to federal disaster funding and Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.
“Now more than ever, it’s important that Coloradans stay home whenever possible. I thank the members of Colorado’s federal delegation who advocated for this funding to recognize the seriousness of this public health crisis unfolding hour by hour in our state.”
Colorado is among states with the highest presence of COVID-19 on a per-capita basis and continues facing a shortage of resources in addressing the pandemic.
California, Washington and New York have also received declarations.
