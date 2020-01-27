The Salida business community honored people who have not only made an impact on Salida’s economy but also its community during the annual Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Friday at Salida SteamPlant.
Terry Scanga, who served as president of Scanga Meat Co. from 1975-2019, won the Cornerstone Award, which recognizes an individual who has provided long-term community support and dedication.
Gary Buchanan won Man of the Year, and Maggie Falconi was named Woman of the Year. The awards go to individuals who have made significant contributions to the community through their professional and personal accomplishments.
Marilyn Bouldin received the From the Heart award, which honors a man or woman who has shown generosity of spirit and volunteerism.
Wendell Pryor received the Vaqueros’ “Wanted” award, which goes to an individual who has made notable strides in promoting the Salida region.
Rachael Walke of Walke and Associates P.C. won Business of the Year.
Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn took home Entrepreneur of the Year, while the Salida school board also received an award for helping make the Colorado Mountain College annexation possible.
The winners all said they were surprised to win, but some said they thought it was curious when family members came in from out of town and got dressed up to go to the community awards.
“There are a lot of people out there as deserving or more so,” Scanga said in his acceptance speech. “I’ve been in this area all of my life, and I love it. It’s humbling to receive the award because this is the greatest place to live, probably in the world.”
Scanga, who graduated from Salida High School in 1966, has been a member of Salida Elks Lodge, Salida Jaycees, St. Joseph Catholic School board, Chaffee County Fair Board, Upper Arkansas Soil Conservation District, Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, Chaffee County Historical Prospectors, Salida Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus and American Legion.
Last year’s winner, Vickie Sue Vigil, presented Scanga the award, saying that he loves his family, church, community and country.
Scanga previously was named Man of the Year in 1995.
Buchanan, who thought he was just going to present an award at the ceremony, said he was “shocked,” and winning Man of the Year meant a “tremendous amount” to him.
Buchanan has worked in radio full time for 46 years. He has worked at 80 stations in eight states, moving to Salida in 2014. He is a member of the Vaqueros, Salida Sunrise Rotary Club and Salida Elks Lodge. Last year’s Man of the Year, Michael Varnum, presented Buchanan his award.
2019 winner Cindy Williams presented Falconi her Woman of the Year award, calling Falconi a “hub within the Hispanic community” and a “bridge between Salida and the world” who “operates without acknowledgment or attention.”
“I’m so honored,” Falconi said. “I’m so thankful to be a part of this community.”
Falconi has been a teacher of English as a second language and foreign exchange student coordinator for more than 15 years, in addition to helping students and families navigate the system.
Pryor, who is director of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., formerly was the state’s civil rights director and is a current commissioner of the Colorado Economic Development Commission. He helped bring broadband to Chaffee County with assistance from Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort and Monarch Mountain. He also helped create the Collegiate Peaks Health and Wellness Fair.
Pryor called the Wanted award a “big deal” and also thanked his board for letting him do what he wants to do.
Karen and Carl Hasselbrink, last year’s winners, presented Bouldin her From the Heart award. Karen Hasselbrink said Bouldin “cares about people, motivates others and cares about the less fortunate.”
“People are so giving here that it’s easy to get involved,” Bouldin said. “There’s so much support from everyone.”
Bouldin is a retired nurse who also was public health director in Chaffee County and Craig. She has served on the Salida Hospital District and League of Women Voters boards and helped start Chaffee People’s Clinic and Ark Valley Helping Hands.
The chamber’s board selected the Entrepreneur of the Year and Business of the Year winners.
Walke, who is a lifelong Chaffee County resident, stood out for her level of commitment to the area, including founding the Chaffee County Fair Foundation. She also served on the chamber of commerce board for 10 years.
His role in bringing CMC to Salida earned Blackburn the Entrepreneur of the Year award.
