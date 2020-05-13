With weather warming up, motorcyclists are starting to take their bikes out of the garage and onto the roads more.
With motorcycles emerging, the Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to watch out for them. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, intended to help keep motorcyclists safe.
“This is the time of year when riding season starts to ramp up,” said Sam Cole, CDOT communications manager. “It’s a good chance to remind people to watch out for motorcyclists on the road.”
While riding might just be getting good, it has already been a deadly year for motorcyclists. Since Jan. 1, 26 motorcyclists have died in crashes in Colorado, up 24 percent from last year when 103 died during the entire year.
“That’s an indication that during COVID motorcyclists are passing the time by getting on their bikes and going for a ride,” Cole said.
No fatal crashes have occurred in Chaffee County so far this year, but last year four occurred in the county. In Fremont County, there has been one fatal crash this year after one last year.
What was surprising about the data this year, Cole said, is that in 22 of the 26 fatalities, motorcyclists were found to be at fault. Normally that percentage is closer to 50-50, she said.
CDOT urges motorcyclists to take precautions to stay safe on the road by wearing protective gear, obeying the speed limit and never riding impaired. In the 26 deaths this year, motorcyclists weren’t wearing a helmet in 12 of the crashes.
CDOT also recommends riders complete Motorcycle Operator Safety Training before returning to the roads, and several MOST schools are reopening this week. More information on the program is available at colorado.gov/csp/most.
The department also offered several recommendations for motorists to avoid collisions with motorcycles:
Use extra caution when turning left at an intersection because motorcycles can be hard to see at a distance.
“What we see a lot of in motorcycle crashes is they involve a driver pulling out into an intersection while a motorcycle is driving and not seeing them,” Cole said.
Allow extra space when following a motorcycle because they can stop and turn more quickly than other vehicles.
Double-check your mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic.
Allow motorcyclists the full width of a lane at all times.
Never drive distracted or impaired.
“In the end, we all have to look out for one another,” Cole said. “We all have to drive or ride as safe as we can.”
