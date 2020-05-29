Brady’s West and Salida Boys & Girls Club will host a cherry tomato plant sale as a fundraiser for the club’s new facility from 9 a.m.-noon today at 709 Palmer St.
Safety measures will be in place.
Plants will be potted on site, and community members can have their choice with a donation, a press release stated.
Checks of more than $100 can receive a tax donation credit at the end of the year.
