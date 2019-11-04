The top-seeded Salida High School boys’ soccer team started the Class 3A state playoffs by shutting out No. 32 Alamosa, 4-0, in the first round Saturday at home.
“Defensively I thought we were outstanding on the day,” Salida head coach Ben Oswald said. “Our objective going forward is to allow zero goals. We got our first shutout in the playoffs, and we’re happy about that.”
Sophomore Flyn Brown scored three goals to lead Salida’s offense, while sophomore Arlo Follet kicked in the team’s fourth.
The goals, however, were hard for the Spartans to come by early in the game. Alamosa filled its defensive side of the field with most of its players and cut off a lot of passing lanes. The Spartans still created some good chances early in the game, but the crossbar blocked a liner from senior Quinn Bosanko and made several other saves in the game too.
“We weren’t as tactically sharp around the goal in the first half as I wanted,” Oswald said. “We could have easily been up 4-0 or 5-0 at halftime.”
With 12 minutes left in the half, senior Cole Walters-Schaler found Brown open at the top of the box and Brown then fired in a hard shot past the goalie to give Salida a 1-0 lead.
To start the second half, Walters-Schaler went on the attack for Salida. A one-timer hit the post, and his next shot just missed wide. The Spartans kept peppering shots on Alamosa’s goal, and they started finding the net later in the half.
Brown put Salida up 2-0 in the 63rd minute, dribbling by a defender to the center of the box and then kicking it past the pursuing goalie with the side of his foot. Junior Kai Brown assisted him.
Ten minutes later Flyn Brown got a hat trick with a header.
“I was really, really happy for him,” Oswald said. “I wanted to him to see the net.”
The Spartans kept attacking, and with six minutes left in the game, Follet scored on a laser shot he fired from about 25 yards away.
“I was thrilled to see Follet get a well-struck goal,” Oswald said. “I want us to be able to score those kinds of surprise goals.”
Bosanko assisted Salida’s final two goals and helped create lots of other good chances for his teammates.
“He absolutely dominated the center part of the field,” Oswald said about Bosanko.
The coach named both Flyn Brown and Bosanko “man of the match” for their efforts.
Senior Colby Pitts broke up several Alamosa opportunities. One of the biggest came with the game still scoreless and Alamosa had a three-on-two opportunity, but Pitts stopped the fast break with a slide tackle.
“It was a well-played game for us,” Oswald said. “We did what I expected us to do, with the exception of scoring more goals.” Take away the post and the crossbar, and Oswald said his team would have had four or five more goals against the Mean Moose.
With the win, Salida advances to the second round of the state tournament. The Spartans will host No. 16 The Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday at SHS.
The Academy beat DSST: Green River Ranch in the first round, 3-2.
