The Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team is asking local business owners to fill out a survey to help determine the impact of the coronavirus on local businesses.
The assessment will develop data on the best ways to support Chaffee County businesses. Dave Blazer, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. chair, said because they are still receiving survey responses, they have elected to leave it open most likely into early this week.
The team’s goals include keeping as many businesses in business as possible, keeping as many people employed as possible and recommending additional resources to county commissioners.
The survey can be accessed at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdscdh3E3QRySvybd2o348hMYwvafPz6uSDYhk5-HHaWnXcQ/viewform.
