Jerry Williams, 39, of La Junta and Bryan Webb, 30, of Walsenburg, escaped from custody at the Custer County Jail in Westcliffe at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Williams is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Webb is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes, he is clean-shaven as of Sunday.
The inmates may be driving a blue 2017 Toyota Sienna, license plate AHO-854 with “Wet Mountain Rotary” stickers on both sides and the rear of the vehicle.
There is also minor damage to the front end of the vehicle.
The suspects were dressed in orange pants and shirts and had a black Custer County Sheriff’s Office jacket when they escaped.
They are considered dangerous and Custer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any sightings or information about the whereabouts of Williams and Webb to the Custer County Communications Center at 719-276-5555 extension 8.
Individuals having information on any crime and wishing to remain anonymous may phone the Custer County Tips Line at 719-783-2847.
